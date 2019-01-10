EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is excited to be collaborating with accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA) and the Greater East St. Louis Business Development Association (GEBDA) to bring a specialized “Making Sense of the New Tax Law” workshop to Belleville from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

The session brings together local certified public accountants, Justin Price and other business resources to the table to support small business owners. It will be held at Bellecourt Manor located at 225 E A St. in Belleville. Sign in will begin at 11 a.m.

Workshop topics will include:

Tax tips to save money for your business

Overview of tax cuts and Jobs Act

How to maximize tax savings for LLCs and corporations

“This is an opportunity business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business specialist. “Chambers of Commerce, BNI Groups and other business-building and networking organizations are encouraged to invite their members.”

There is a $15 registration fee. Attendance includes a buffet style lunch and valuable handouts to take back to the office.

To register, visit: htilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/30721

New SBDC clients/participants, click the sign up button

Existing SBDC clients, log in after clicking the sign up button

Small business owners can also call (618) 650-2929 for more information.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

