EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting a workshop on Advancing the Development of Minority Entrepreneurship (ADME) from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 in the Morris University Center’s Hickory/Hackberry Room.

The workshop is open to all entrepreneurs and will focus on a variety of general topics that are designed to instruct new business start-ups as well as individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

The topics covered in this workshop will include:

Business planning

Business entity formation

Types of business enterprises

Importance of credit

How to gain access to capital

The State of Illinois and the SBDC will be available to offer advice to entrepreneurs looking to start their business and will answer any questions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to learn from the Department of Commerce’s experience on how to start a business,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and experienced small business counselor. “While a goal of this workshop is to help minority entrepreneurs, such as veterans, international students, women and minorities, this is a great opportunity for all entrepreneurs to join the conversation, as well.”

The free event is open to all members of the Metro East. For more information, call (618) 650-2929. Registration is available at events.r20.constantcontact.com.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

More like this: