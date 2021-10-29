CHESTER – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL Rt 3 from IL Rt 150 to 1 mile south of Pleasant Hill Road and IL Rt 150 from IL Rt 3 to Murphysboro will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will take place daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is E.T. Simonds of Carbondale, Illinois.

