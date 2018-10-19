HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office just released news that Illinois Route 96 through Mozier is open and Illinois Route 100 through Grafton is also open.

The sheriff's office said water is still coming across the road at the bottom of Toppmeyer Hill, so the Brussels Ferry will not open until the roadway is clear of water and debris. The sheriff's office said it is not likely the Brussels Ferry will open today.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It will be checked periodically through the day and night and will open as soon as possible," the sheriff's office said. "For safety reasons, there is and will be deep water on both sides of the road and if anyone was to loose control with the wetness of the roadway it could be a disaster if one was to go into the water. This is why the road will not open until it is safe. Your safety is our concern."

More like this: