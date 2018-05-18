FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois Route 159 between Brookhaven and Fountain Parkway in Fairview Heights will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday, May 20, 2018, weather permitting.

These restrictions will be in place between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. This work is required to complete pavement repairs and should be completed by May 31, 2018. No lane restrictions or work will be performed over the Memorial Day Weekend (between Friday, May 25 and Monday, May 28).

The contractor on this project is Microsurfacing, LCC from Bridgeton, Missouri.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

