ALTON - The single-vehicle rollover crash on Illinois 143 near Lock and Dam Way Saturday tragically resulted in the death of one of the occupants, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

The other person in the vehicle was flown by Arch to a St. Louis hospital.

The Alton Police and Alton Fire Department were present at the scene of the accident, along with the Madison County Coroner.

Chief Pulido said no additional information will be released at this time.