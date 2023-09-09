ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement resurfacing on Illinois 140 between Monument Avenue and Terra Drive in Madison County will require intermittent lane closures starting, weather permitting, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

