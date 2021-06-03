ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, IL 140, East Broadway, from Washington Avenue to Pearl Street in Alton will be closed beginning June 14, 2021 for Illinois American Water to install a new sanitary sewer main. The full closure will be preceded by lane restrictions eastbound during the week of the June 7th. It is expected that this work will take three to four weeks to complete. A marked detour utilizing IL 143 and Cpl Belchik Expressway will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: