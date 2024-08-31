PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge repairs on Illinois 111 between Illinois 162 and Pontoon Road in Madison County will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

During that time, motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:

Illinois 111 northbound: Eastbound Illinois 162 to northbound Illinois 255 to westbound I-270 to Illinois 111.

Illinois 111 southbound: Eastbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 255 to westbound Illinois 162 to Illinois 111.

Article continues after sponsor message

The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone and detour route.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: