SPRINGFIELD – Illinois has been recognized as the top state in the country for road safety, according to The State of Safety report released by the National Safety Council. The report uses a grading system to rank states based on policy and laws pertaining to key safety issues.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While it’s an honor to see our efforts recognized at a national level, the high ranking comes with responsibility,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Now, more than ever, we have to continue developing new strategies to make zero fatalities a reality and improve safety for all who travel on Illinois roads.”

The report analyzes best practices, policies and laws throughout the nation as they pertain to safety across roadways, home and communities and workplaces. The road safety section is based on eight subcategories: impaired driving, child passenger safety, distracted driving, issues for older drivers, seat belts, speeding, teen drivers and vulnerable road users.

For more information, visit the National Safety Council website or click here for the full state-by-state report.

More like this: