Illinois Pushes Test Bull Sale To Second-Highest In 53 Years

MACOMB – Intense demand and high-caliber performance genetics pushed the 2021 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale to its second-highest average in 53 years, with 34 lots of Angus, Simmental, and Polled Hereford bulls averaging $4,396. The sale, managed by

?utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=article_link" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator, was held Feb. 25 at the Lowderman Auction Facility near Macomb.

Kramer Angus of Farina sold the highest-indexing and top-selling bull of the sale. The bull, Kramers G Fund 008, sold for $9,100 to Graham Angus of Pearl.

Rincker Simmentals of Shelbyville sold the second-highest bull, a Simmental, for $8,000 to Witley McKinney of Neoga. Murphy Genetics of Illiopolis sold an Angus yearling bull for $6,000 to Dean Nelson, Oneida. The top-selling senior Simmental bull was offered by Rhode Brothers and sold $6,000 to Thomas Farms of Pittsfield.

"This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest," says Meteer. "During the past 53 years, the sale has sold 4,859 bulls valued at over 9 million dollars."

Producers interested in viewing a breakdown of all the prices may visit the IPT Bull Sale website at www.IPTBullSale.com. Seedstock breeders interested in consigning to the 2022 sale may contact Travis Meteer at 217-430-7030 or email wmeteer2@illinois.edu to request a copy of the rules and regulation and nomination form. Nominations need to be made by Dec.15, 2021, for the 2022 sale.

Sponsorship for the sale is provided by Illinois Extension, Illinois Department of Animal Sciences, and the consigning breeders, with additional industry support from Vita-Ferm, ABS, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Zoetis 50K, Dearwester Grain, Illinois Angus Association, and Illinois Simmental Association.

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

