SPRINGFIELD – A native of Paris, Illinois, Brett Eldredge, will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 17. His Illinois roots run deep as his second album is titled Illinois and he has videos set in his hometown and Wrigley Field. This powerhouse country star is sure to entertain concertgoers with his fun-loving, hilarious, yet sensitive personality.

“The Illinois State Fair is eager to host Brett Eldredge,” says Luke Sailer, Acting State Fair Manager. “We are proud to have an Illinois native on the grandstand stage, especially in 2018, Illinois’ bicentennial year.”

His current album, aptly self-titled, Brett Eldredge shows the different sides of Eldredge and reflects where he is in life right now. The album includes upbeat songs such as “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” and “Superhero,” to meaningful ballads including, “The Long Way,” and “Brother,” all of which Eldredge is a co-writer.

This album is sure to follow the success of his first two albums, Bring You Back and Illinois, which combined to give him six #1 singles in row. Those include “Don’t Ya,” Lose My Mind,” and “Wanna Be That Song.” Building on the success of his 2014 win for CMA New Artist of the Year, Eldredge has been nominated for various other awards and co-hosted ABC’s CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock and was featured on “Forever Country,” a medley performed by a group of 30 different country artists.

An opening act for Brett Eldredge will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale later this spring.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

