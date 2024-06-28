CHICAGO – An iLottery player recently hit the jackpot - literally - and won $986,932 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s on the Illinois Lottery app.

“I had just come in from walking the dog and was about to hit the hay when I decided to play a game on the Lottery app. That’s when - BOOM! - I won the jackpot,” explained the lucky iLottery winner. “With this game, you find out right away if you win - but I didn’t believe it.”

The lucky winner continued, “I took a screenshot to show my wife, and even she didn’t believe it. It wasn’t until I claimed the prize that we both realized it’s actually real. It was definitely a shock, but let’s face it, this is a very good shock.”

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide - in-store and online - until the jackpot is won.

Already this year, over 567,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Twenty 20s game, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $32.5 million in prizes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I used to only buy lottery tickets when I’d stop for gas, but I like how convenient and fun it is to use the app. Plus, there’s no traffic,” joked the winner.

As for what the lucky winner will do with their newfound fortune? “We are planning a European vacation with our family!”

Tickets for Fast Play Twenty 20s can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Fast Play b-roll available for download here.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: