SPRINGFIELD, IL – To mark the centennial of approval of a migratory bird protection agreement between the United States and Canada that served as the cornerstone for international bird conservation, the week of April 24-30 has been proclaimed Illinois Bird Appreciation Week by Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Migratory Bird Treaty between the U.S. and Great Britain (for Canada) was signed in 1916.

“We salute the efforts of biologists and other natural resources professionals, along with the efforts of bird-watching enthusiasts and other citizens in Illinois, who have long promoted bird conservation in our state,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal. “I particularly want to thank the leaders and members of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders for their dedication to educating their fellow Illinoisans about the importance of sustainable bird populations and healthy habitats for birds and other wildlife.”

The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders hosts hummingbird festivals throughout the state, and provides educational programs on birds and the practical importance of banding and monitoring bird populations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Governor’s proclamation for Illinois Bird Appreciation Week notes more than 100 species of migratory birds spend time in Illinois each year to feed and rest on their migration flights; and, that the popularity of bird watching and the promotion of sustainable bird populations have significant economic impacts for Illinois communities.

For more information, click on the links below for a copy of the Illinois Bird Appreciation Week proclamation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service webpage on the Migratory Bird Treaty Centennial.

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/BirdAppreciationWeek.pdf

http://www.fws.gov/birds/MBTreaty100/

More like this: