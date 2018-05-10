SPRINGFIELD – Soldiers and Airmen of the Illinois National Guard gathered to celebrate the 295th birthday of the organization, at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois, on May 9. The Adjutant General, Illinois National Guard, Richard J. Hayes Jr., of Springfield, Illinois, joined one of Illinois National Guard's newest recruits Pvt. 1st Class Cameron Chappell, of Jacksonville, Illinois, to cut the birthday cake as part of a cookout commemorating the history of the Illinois National Guard.

On May 9, 1723, the first militia of colonial troops gathered near Kaskaskia in what was then part of the French colonial empire in North America. Militias organized under the French, British, and then American governments connect those men in 1723 to the Illinois National Guard today. Citizen Soldiers have served for nearly 300 years and answered the call to serve in conflicts from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror.

Chappell leaves for Basic Training after he graduates from Jacksonville High School in the coming weeks. Since his enlistment Chappell has been a member of Kilo Company Recruit Sustainment Program as he prepares for basic training.

"I think RSP has really prepared me to go to basic and to be a lot more confident in myself to be able to ship," said Chappell. "I'm excited to see what adventure awaits there, and hopefully what I've learned in RSP will carry me on through my career and I'm excited to serve as a Soldier."

