Illinois National Guard Infantry Brigade to receive new commander
September 13, 2017 10:28 AM
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Army National Guard's 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team will change commanders at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, at the Illinois Military Acaedmy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois.
The Change of Command ceremony is a time honored military tradition where command of the brigade is transferred from Col. Henry Dixon of Chicago to Col. Mark Alessia of Sherman, Illinois.
