The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Illinois State Conference of Branches will hold its quarterly meeting in Alton on Saturday, November 10, 2012 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at WellSpring Resources, a comprehensive behavioral health center located at 2615 Edwards Street.

This will be the first time that the Illinois NAACP has held a quarterly meeting in the southern portion of Illinois in ten years, and the first time ever that the organization has held a quarterly meeting in the city of Alton. State officers, the president, branch presidents and executive committees will be in attendance to discuss activities and issues from all over the state of Illinois, and to examine reports provided by branch officers. Illinois NAACP members from branches such as Chicago, Quincy, Carbondale, Alton, Bloomington, Peoria, Champaign, Decatur, among others, will be in attendance. The meeting is open to any member of the organization.

For more information on this event or on the NAACP, please contact Alton Branch President James Gray at (618) 465-1621. For more information about WellSpring Resources, please contact Deniece Shivers at (618) 462-2331.

The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 4,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

