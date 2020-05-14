SPRINGFIELD – Illinois is marching closer to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, he said Thursday.

“Every region is so far meeting all the metrics,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today. "Remember, they need to go through a time period and there needs to be an averaging of those metrics. The northeast region is now at 19.9 percent, which is below the required 20 percent to go to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.”

Gov. Pritzker said the deadline is May 29 and that could be moved up as every region is poised for Phase 3 if it maintains the metrics.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 3,239 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois.

Macoupin County has 41 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 18 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun has 1 case. Madison County has 465 positive COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

Edwardsville has 106 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Alton with 78, Granite City with 65, Glen Carbon with 53 and Collinsville with 35. Godfrey has 18 cases, Wood River has 15, Bethalto has 11 and East Alton 8.

This is a COVID-19 death synopsis over the past 24 hours:

Coles County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s?

Cook County: 4 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 10 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 1 female 100+?

DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 females 90s?- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s?

Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s?-

Kendall County: 2 females 80s?

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s?

Lee County: 1 male 50s?

McHenry County: 1 female 60s?

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s?- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s?

Wayne County: 1 male 80s?

Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

