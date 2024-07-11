At least 617,000 men died in Civil War service, costing many families their sons, brothers, and fathers. Recent sources indicate that total may be even higher.

One Illinois man, however, lost his wife while she was in the war herself.

Cary Judson Gill, a member of the 33rd Illinois Infantry, married young Sophie Crist in November 1862. Like some other women, she accompanied her husband in the army, only to contract an illness that later claimed her life.

Both Cary and Sophie were students at Illinois State University, which had been established just a few years before, in 1857. Both planned to a career in education, as the original mission of ISU was the training of teachers.

Born on Christmas Eve 1836 in Newark, N.J., Cary was living in Toulon, near Peoria, at the start of the war. He entered ISU on Oct. 9, 1858, and was credited with attendance of 94.8 percent.

Sophie, who was born in 1840 and hailed from Bloomington, had entered the previous February 5 and boasted even better attendance, at 98.1 percent.

Like many other students, Cary kept an eye on impending military service. Many of the male ISU students became part of the “Normal Rifles,” a crack outfit that had trained on their own throughout the spring of 1861, in preparation for the war. The excitement on campus grew as the summer approached, and as the men awaited their future, the university women made their own contribution.

In an elaborate ceremony in Old Main on June 5, the Normal women presented a lovely silken banner to the Rifles. A touching address was delivered by young Sophie, who was nearing graduation.

As she turned toward the flag, Sophie declared that “we cannot say ‘go forth to danger,’ and it may be to death but if go you must, take with you this banner, which is to all the nation the emblem of our common freedom. Let its colors inspire you on the battlefield, and in the stillness of the night, when the campfire dimly burns…”

Her stirring address became part of the lore of the Rifles, who were eventually mustered into service as part of the 33rd Illinois. The unit was dubbed the “Teacher’s Regiment,” a nod to the high number of college students in its ranks.

Cary was mustered in as first lieutenant of Company B of the 33rd. Muster rolls show him as five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair, gray eyes, and a dark complexion. His occupation was listed as “teacher.” He was joined in service by his older brother, Nelson, who was also an ISU student.

Sophie, meanwhile, was part of the second graduating class in ISU history in 1861, and landed a teaching job of her own. After a year and a half, she married Cary on Nov. 27, 1862.

Wives sometimes joined their husbands in army life, and Sophie was no exception. However, that decision may have cost her life. She fell ill while in the South and returned to Bloomington in July 1863. That November, she died.

Two months before his wife’s return to Illinois, Cary was promoted to captain, but resigned from service that September 23. He was succeeded as lieutenant by his brother, Nelson, who had worked his way up from sergeant.

One account lauded the brothers as “grim and stalwart men” who were “both good officers and devoted to each other and their company.” That account added, “if there was a dangerous scout, or difficult work to be undertaken, it was quite safe to send one of the Gills.” Nelson later became a captain as well.

Following his service, Cary made a career change, enrolling in Rush Medical College in Chicago, where he graduated in 1866. He later remarried and, in 1876, settled in Riverside, Calif., where he spent the rest of his life.

Nelson eventually joined Cary in California and became a rancher. He later served as both sheriff of San Bernardino County as well as the local postmaster before his death in 1903.

Reports indicate that Cary was ill for most of the final two years of his life. He then suffered an attack of paralysis while driving, and died in Riverside on Dec. 6, 1904.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

