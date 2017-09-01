SPRINGFIELD — In an effort to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources, the State of Illinois and Madison County have recently joined forces to launch the Madison County Liquor Inspection Pilot Program. Under the agreement, the Madison County Health Department has begun carrying out Standard Liquor Inspections for all Madison County license holders on behalf of the State of Illinois. Utilizing existing State resources, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is providing financial assistance and training for designated local inspectors.

The Madison County Health Department began conducting inspections for the 338 license holders upon the completion of ILCC training in July and will continue through June 30, 2018 when the pilot program concludes. Inspections include areas of local concern, such as health/sanitation, license and insurance verifications, and deceptive practices. Under the terms of the agreement, local officials are required to report their findings to the state commission, which may result in further adjudicative action.

The Madison County Liquor Inspection Pilot Program includes the jurisdictions of all incorporated and unincorporated areas within the County of Madison.

For more information on the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, please visit their website at: www.illinois.gov/ilcc .

