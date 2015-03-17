Meets with Task Force to learn about local efforts to protect and grow the base

EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois last week hosted a visit to Scott Air Force Base by Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, who also serves as chairwoman of the state's Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee. Sanguinetti was in town to tour the various commands at Scott Air Force Base, learn first-hand about the missions there, view the construction underway as the base prepares to welcome new missions, and see the 200-acre site adjacent to the base that is a contender to be the new home for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The visit was preceded by a briefing from representatives of the Scott Air Force Base Task Force. The Leadership Council, St. Clair County and Madison County have been spearheading the Scott Air Force Base Task Force efforts to determine the best ways to protect, enhance and grow the base as the Department of Defense continues to look for ways to cut costs. Supporting St. Clair County's efforts to land the NGA facility and its 3,000 employees is another key area of focus for the group.

"I'm very impressed by everything I'm learning about Scott Air Force Base and by the regional effort that's underway to support it," said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. "It's clear to me that this site is a superstar. A lot's being done here and I see a lot of good things coming out of this base."

Leaders in Southwestern Illinois and across the St. Louis region have powerful motivation to rally in support of the base. With 13,000 employees, it is one of the top employers in the region and the economic activity related to the base generates more than $4 billion in regional Gross Domestic Product, according to the latest report issued by the State of Illinois in 2014.

"We greatly appreciate Lt. Governor Sanguinetti taking the time to visit and placing a priority on learning as much as she can about the work that goes on at Scott Air Force Base and the potential it has for continued growth in the years to come," noted Ellen Krohne, executive director of the Leadership Council.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

