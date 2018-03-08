CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Millionaire Raffle has returned, proving you don’t have to be part Irish to be all Millionaire in Illinois.

Illinois Lottery players 18 years and older can purchase tickets for the popular raffle at nearly 8,000 retailers throughout the state. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and will remain on sale through March 17 – or until all 400,000 available tickets are sold.

The St. Patrick’s Day Millionaire Raffle provides players a chance to win one of three (3) $1 million prizes, 250 $1,000 prizes and 9,000 $100 prizes. One out of every 43 tickets will be a winner. In all, 9,253 Lottery players will win prizes.

St. Patrick’s Day Millionaire Raffle is played like a typical raffle game with a finite number of tickets and prizes. Each $20 raffle ticket is sold in sequential order throughout the state. To win one of the 9,253 prizes to be awarded in the raffle, a player’s raffle ticket must exactly match one of the 9,253 winning numbers selected in the drawing.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Millionaire Raffle drawing will be held March 18, 2018. Winning raffle numbers will be available on the Illinois Lottery’s website at illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.



?

More like this: