100% of Profits Support Special Olympic Sports Programs in Illinois

CHICAGO – In front of an enthusiastic crowd at Chicago’s historic Soldier Field, the Illinois Lottery, along with Special Olympics Illinois and Special Children’s Charities, unveiled the newest version of The Special Olympics Ticket - a unique lottery instant game to benefit Special Olympics sports training programs across Illinois.

The first-in-the-nation Special Olympics Ticket costs $3 and is expected to raise about $1 million to benefit programs that serve over 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in Illinois. The game also offers four top instant prizes of $50,000. All net proceeds, after prize payouts and expenses, benefit Special Olympics sports training programs statewide.

“We are proud to launch The Special Olympics ticket at Soldier Field, where the first games were held in 1968,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director B.R. Lane. “With every ticket purchase, 100% of the profits go to benefit Special Olympics athlete training programs and help support a noble cause that started right here, almost fifty years ago.”

The Special Olympics Lottery game was created in 2014 by an act of the Illinois General Assembly. The legislation enjoyed strong bipartisan support and experienced robust sales in its first year.

“We are proud and appreciative that our supporters purchased close to a million tickets last year, while generating nearly $1 million in proceeds,” said Dave Breen, President & CEO, Special Olympics Illinois. “These funds will help us continue to bring the Special Olympics experience to more individuals with intellectual disabilities and build communities of inclusion and acceptance throughout Illinois.”

"We truly value our partnership with the Illinois Lottery and are thrilled to have the chance to once again collaborate on this special ticket, which helps to enhance and expand the year-round programs enjoyed by over 6,000 talented athletes," added Dr. Casey Hogan, President of Special Children’s Charities.

The Special Olympics Ticket is available at close to 8,000 Illinois Lottery retailers throughout the state. It joins the other four select special cause instant games currently offered by the Illinois Lottery. These specialty games contribute funding for Illinois veterans, the fight against breast cancer, assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS, and research efforts into the cause and cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Since 2006, when the first specialty cause instant game was introduced, the Illinois Lottery has raised nearly $40 million for causes players have eagerly supported through their ticket purchases.

For more information on The Special Olympics Ticket game please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

