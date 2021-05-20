Illinois Lottery Introduces E-Claims

New Portal Allows Players To Claim Prizes Online

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2021

Media Contact: Jessica Perez (312) 965-4139

CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery has recently introduced e-claims as another way for players to quickly, safely and securely claim prizes - this time via an online portal.

“We are excited to introduce the e-claims portal to our players," said Harold Mays, Acting Director of the Illinois Lottery. "We understand how important it is for our players to redeem their winnings, and this online option provides our players with an additional opportunity to do so."

Article continues after sponsor message

Players can access the e-claims portal on the Illinois Lottery website, through the When You Win page. To redeem a prize via e-claim, players must submit a claim form online along with a clear scanned image or photograph of the front and back of their winning ticket. Processing time is expected to be 3-4 weeks, and players will receive checks by mail at the address they provide during the submission process.

Players can still claim prizes in a number of other ways:

Prizes of up to $600 can be redeemed in-store at Illinois Lottery retailers, funds subject to availability.

Prizes of $601 and over may be submitted via mail or by appointment at an Illinois Lottery Claim Center.

The launch of the Illinois Lottery’s e-claims portal was part of a collaborative effort with the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT). DoIT's mission is to empower the State of Illinois through high-value, customer-centric technology by delivering best-in-class innovation to client agencies fostering collaboration and empowering employees to provide better services to residents, businesses, and visitors.

“The e-claims portal at the Illinois Lottery is another step in our digital modernization efforts at the State of Illinois,” commented Jennifer Ricker, CIO and Acting Secretary at DoIT. “DoIT continually strives to improve user experience and enhance how the public interacts with state agencies through technology.”

The Illinois Lottery exists to generate funding for the Common School Fund, as well as good causes and capital projects in Illinois. During the first six months of the fiscal year, to the end of December 2020, players won over $1 billion in prizes, and the Illinois Lottery generated estimated proceeds to the State of $337 million.

More like this: