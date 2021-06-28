CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery launched its very first instant ticket, 7-11-21, in 1975, bringing players millions of dollars in prizes over the past 45 years. With the actual date of 7/11/21 occurring this year, there is no better time to celebrate this legendary ticket!

To make the most of these numbers aligning, the Illinois Lottery is giving its players more chances to win with seven “celebration-stops” at selected Illinois Lottery retailers across the State during the month of July.

The Illinois Lottery will host 7 celebration events, with free instant ticket giveaways for everyone 18 years of age or older who takes a photo with the Illinois Lottery’s photo op during the events. Players are encouraged to share their snapshot on social media with the event hashtag: #Celebrate71121. At each event, 11 guests will have a chance to receive a bonus prize - with the celebrations taking place across 21 days.

The celebration-stops are scheduled to kick off on July 7, 2021. To have a chance at one of the 11 great bonus prizes at each stop, guests must mention the 7-11-21 CODE WORD to an Illinois Lottery brand ambassador. The 7-11-21 CODE WORD will be provided through radio, social, and/or other promotional channels prior to the event.

Illinois Lottery fans are invited to stop by one of the celebration-stops throughout the month.

