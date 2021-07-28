CHICAGO - Illinois Lottery players will soon have another chance to win big every week - with a third weekly draw being added to the Powerball game. The additional Powerball draw will take place on Monday nights, with the first draw kicking off on Monday, August 23, 2021.

All other elements of the Powerball game will remain the same, including the Wednesday and Saturday evening draws, prize structure, game play, odds and the price of the ticket.

The Powerball game has been popular since its Illinois debut in 2010 and it has brought many big wins to Illinois Lottery players. Over 120 Illinois Lottery players have become millionaires overnight after winning prizes of $1 million with Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has also been struck twice by Illinois Lottery players - a man from Freeport, IL won a $50 million jackpot in March 2013, and a family from Oak Park split a $70 million jackpot in December 2010.

In 2021 alone, Powerball players in Illinois have already won 13 prizes of $1 million and 28 prizes of $50,000 and more than one million winning tickets in total have been sold, bringing in over $13 million in Powerball prizes.

The Powerball jackpot is currently $186 million and the next draw is tonight, Wednesday July 28. Powerball tickets are $2 each and players have the option to add the Power Play for an additional $1. Draw results can be found on the Illinois Lottery website www.illinoislottery.com and on the Illinois Lottery app.

