QUAD CITIES – Governor Bruce Rauner was joined by Illinois and Iowa officials today in a ceremonial groundbreaking to launch a three-and-a-half year bi-state construction project to build a new Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge to improve travel and safety through the I-74 corridor.

“Working together, our states and communities will build a modern, state-of-the-art project that showcases the quality of our workforce and creates economic opportunity for generations to come,” Governor Rauner said. “We are building more than just a bridge, but a vital piece of the country’s transportation network that will promote commerce throughout the Midwest.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Iowa and Illinois share jurisdiction of the I-74 corridor. The Iowa Department of Transportation is the lead agency for the bridge construction project and corresponding projects within Iowa, while the Illinois Department of Transportation is a partner in the bridge project and the lead agency for the related projects within Illinois. Both agencies are working closely to coordinate construction activities with the cities of Bettendorf, Moline, Davenport and Rock Island.

“The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, along with their design partners, have come up with a plan for a safe, modern and visually spectacular structure that will replace two aging bridges that date back 82 years,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said. “This new bridge will serve as a vital east-west link for the Midwest and help both states improve their regional and global options for moving goods.”

Construction will begin later this summer and is expected to be complete in 2021. In addition to the bridge reconstruction, the estimated $1.2 billion project will improve travel along I-74 between 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa, and Avenue of the Cities in Moline, Ill., better connecting the growing communities on both sides of the Mississppi River. A new pedestrian and bike path that connects to existing local paths also is included in the project.

For updates on the construction schedule, road closures, lane detours and to get the most up-to-date construction news, visit the project website at I74RiverBridge.com. Follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube @I74RiverBridge.

More like this: