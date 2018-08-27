Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issues statement on the passing of Senator John McCain Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has issued a statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: "Today is sad day for this nation. Rarely in history do we come upon an individual that personifies sacrifice and dedication which founded our country. My time with Senator McCain was special and memorable, and I am honored to call this American hero my friend. Godspeed, Senator." Article continues after sponsor message Leader Durkin served as the Illinois campaign chairman for Senator McCain's presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008. Print Version Submit a News Tip