Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issues statement on the passing of Senator John McCain
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has issued a statement on the passing of Senator John McCain:
"Today is sad day for this nation. Rarely in history do we come upon an individual that personifies sacrifice and dedication which founded our country. My time with Senator McCain was special and memorable, and I am honored to call this American hero my friend. Godspeed, Senator."
Leader Durkin served as the Illinois campaign chairman for Senator McCain's presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008.