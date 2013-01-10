Springfield, IL…The Illinois House of Representatives approved legislation today granting illegal immigrants the ability to obtain driver’s licenses from the Illinois Secretary of State. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) opposed the legislation. According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are approximately 550,000 illegal aliens in Illinois.



“Granting individuals who came to our country illegally and giving them a benefit sends the wrong message,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “A driver’s license is a privilege - not a right, giving illegals the privilege to drive in our state legally when they broke our laws to come here is bad public policy. We must follow our Constitution and not pass laws based on whichever way the wind blows.”

Senate Bill 957 permits the Secretary of State to issue temporary visitor’s driver’s licenses to applicants who have resided in Illinois for more than a year, are ineligible to obtain a social security number, and who are unable to present documentation issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services authorizing the person’s presence in the country. The driver’s license cannot be used as a legal form of identification and the licensee would be subject to other laws pertaining to drivers, such as laws requiring auto insurance.

“The decision to award illegal immigrants benefits should be determined by our federal government, not our state. Our country was founded by immigrants and this makes our country what it is today, the land of the free, however, our founding fathers came here legally. I welcome new citizens to our nation, but they must come here legally.”

Senate Bill 957 passed the House 65Y-46N and awaits the Governor’s approval.

