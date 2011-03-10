The Honor Flight Program dedicates itself to offering free flights for Veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. This program allows these Veterans to view the memorial commemorating their sacrifices and devotion to our country. Proceeds from this benefit will be distributed to the Illinois Honor Flight programs so that each Veteran has the opportunity to be thanked for their service before it is too late.



The event will be held at the Alton VFW Post 1308 located at 4445 Alby St. in Alton, IL on Saturday, march 19, 2011. The doors will open at 5:00pm; music starts at 7:00pm. Draft beer, soda and food will be provided. The tickets/donations are $25 per person. Let’s do what we can to give the men and women who fought for our freedom the thanks and respect they deserve, and often never receive.

