SPRINGFIELD - Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 80,221 deer during the seven-day Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 3. The 2017 preliminary harvest total compares to the final total of 79,559 deer harvested during the firearm season in 2016.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 was 28,656, compared with 24,977 during the second season in 2016. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 17-19 was 51,365 deer.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Deer hunting opportunities remain available in Illinois during the remainder of the 2017-18 season:

• The Illinois Muzzleloader-only Season is this weekend, Dec. 8-10.
• The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Season and CWD Deer Season first segments (in designated counties only) will be Dec. 28-31.
• The second segments of the Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in designated counties only) will be Jan. 12-14, 2018.
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 14, 2018.

Details on the Late-Winter and CWD seasons are available here.

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found here.

For more deer hunting information, visit this page.

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2017 by county, and comparable totals for 2016, is below.

County

2017 1st Season

2017 2nd Season

2017 Total

2016 Total

ADAMS

1408

771

2179

2362

ALEXANDER

291

197

488

424

BOND

441

217

658

579

BOONE

82

47

129

121

BROWN

663

355

1018

967

BUREAU

632

373

1005

1001

CALHOUN

505

308

813

793

CARROLL

425

260

685

750

CASS

429

223

652

684

CHAMPAIGN

133

66

199

227

CHRISTIAN

360

191

551

608

CLARK

775

370

1145

998

CLAY

760

352

1112

1091

CLINTON

495

199

694

627

COLES

382

210

592

550

CRAWFORD

673

343

1016

949

CUMBERLAND

478

297

775

708

DEKALB

67

40

107

139

DEWITT

180

136

316

356

DOUGLAS

96

36

132

138

EDGAR

365

197

562

566

EDWARDS

273

142

415

412

EFFINGHAM

580

292

872

807

FAYETTE

1008

536

1544

1501

FORD

64

48

112

124

FRANKLIN

854

496

1350

1297

FULTON

1270

727

1997

2013

GALLATIN

282

166

448

470

GREENE

641

418

1059

1055

GRUNDY

157

124

Article continues after sponsor message

281

296

HAMILTON

779

396

1175

1167

HANCOCK

1082

737

1819

1639

HARDIN

646

317

963

890

HENDERSON

319

175

494

522

HENRY

356

178

534

592

IROQUOIS

297

220

517

518

JACKSON

1487

816

2303

2247

JASPER

663

321

984

973

JEFFERSON

1328

755

2083

1878

JERSEY

410

231

641

674

JODAVIESS

1155

704

1859

1859

JOHNSON

1091

496

1587

1640

KANE

19

10

29

29

KANKAKEE

118

75

193

186

KENDALL

52

30

82

98

KNOX

697

448

1145

1200

LAKE

3

0

3

4

LASALLE

431

260

691

745

LAWRENCE

394

219

613

584

LEE

328

212

540

510

LIVINGSTON

246

133

379

400

LOGAN

206

119

325

357

MACON

150

89

239

251

MACOUPIN

945

541

1486

1404

MADISON

493

240

733

621

MARION

1081

489

1570

1452

MARSHALL

424

177

601

553

MASON

231

148

379

439

MASSAC

282

242

524

587

MCDONOUGH

525

305

830

849

MCHENRY

151

149

300

266

MCLEAN

324

167

491

516

More like this:

Feb 24, 2023 - Illinois Hunters Harvest More Than 158,000 Deer During 2022-2023 Seasons

Dec 16, 2022 - Macoupin County Leads Region In Deer Harvested, Plus Other Area and Statewide Totals From IDNR

Sep 27, 2023 - Drone Use For Hunting Prohibited In Illinois, IDNR Reminds Hunters

Aug 2, 2023 - IDNR’s 2023-2024 Illinois Hunting And Trapping Digest Now Available

Aug 29, 2023 - IDNR Announces Key Dates And Information For 2023-2024 Waterfowl Season

 