Illinois Federation of Teachers ratifies four-year collective bargaining agreement with Rauner administration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued a statement today following the Illinois Federation of Teachers ratification of four-year collective bargaining agreement: “We are proud to announce that the Illinois Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO Local #919, representing educators at the Illinois School for the Deaf, ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement with our Administration. This group of educators is dedicated to the School and the Administration’s shared mission “to educate students who are deaf or hard of hearing to be responsible, self-supporting citizens.” “Through negotiations, our Administration created a lasting partnership with the Illinois Federation of Teachers that will benefit the parents and students we serve. The end result is a labor contract that is consistent with the contracts previously ratified by 17 other bargaining units representing over 5,000 state employees and is a testament to what can be accomplished when both sides are willing to compromise and negotiate in good faith. “We are excited about the new day in our relationship with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.“ Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! BACKGROUND The agreement includes the following terms: A structure for new labor-management committee to facilitate biannual—if not more frequent—discussions between the Union and senior members of our administration to advance the School’s mission;

Joining the health insurance program agreed to by other unions and offered to the state’s nonunion employees that will offer employees a variety of new options, allowing them to either maintain their current premiums, maintain their current coverage, or mix and match in the way that is most beneficial to them;

A new incentive program to reward employees with performance bonuses for cost-saving measures and meeting or exceeding performance standards;

A four-year temporary salary freeze;

A commitment to improve summer employment opportunities for educators;

A commitment to timely fill educator vacancies with well-qualified candidates, allowing sufficient time to recruit highly sought-out candidates with a degree from an accredited Deaf Education program; and

A program to enable the State of Illinois to address minority underutilization in state government. The Rauner Administration has reached collective bargaining agreements with the following unions: Teamsters (Downstate)

Teamsters / Professional & Technical Employees Local Union No. 916

Teamsters (Fox Valley)

Teamsters, Local 700 (Cook County)

Teamsters, Local 700 (Master Sergeants at Illinois State Police)

International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers - Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers, and Helpers

Illinois State Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

SEIU, Local 1, Fireman and Oilers Division

International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers

Laborer's International Union of North America (LIUNA) (Prevailing Rate)

International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers

International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 399

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, & Transportation Workers