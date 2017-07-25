Illinois Esprit fast pitch softball team to hold tryouts this weekend
EAST ALTON - The Illinois Esprit fastpitch softball team will hold tryouts for ages 10 - 18 beginning this Saturday, July 29.
Tryouts will be held at the fields located at 740 E. Airline Dr. in East Alton. Times are as follows:
|10u
|9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
|12u
|10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|14u
|11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|16u
|12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
|18u
|1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
More information on tryouts can be found at www.illinoisesprit.com. Registration will be available the day of the event at the field, but pre-registration is available at https://form.jotform.us/illinoisesprit/Tryouts.
