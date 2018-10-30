SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Alec Messing issued the following statement following Lisa Madigan’s announcement of the lawsuit filed on the Agency’s behalf:

“Earlier this month, Illinois EPA referred this matter to the Attorney General’s Office requesting their assistance in preventing Sterigenics from continuing operations that result in emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) or, as an alternative, pursuing violations of the Environmental Protection Act. Today, pursuant to that request and following weeks of close collaboration between Illinois EPA, the Attorney General’s Office and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, a complaint has been filed that brings us one step closer to a resolution for the people of Willowbrook and surrounding communities.”

