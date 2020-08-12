SPRINGFIELD—To provide assistance and aid in the recovery efforts following the recent storms in the Greater St. Louis area, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has approved disposal of debris resulting from the heavy rains and localized flooding to take place at the Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility, North Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility and Cottonwood Hills Recycling and Disposal Facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cleanup from the localized flooding and high winds will result in trees and branches commingled with other flood and storm debris such as building materials, tree limbs and other materials. As a result, Waste Management submitted a request to the Illinois EPA seeking exemptions from prohibitions against landfilling trees and branches, as it is anticipated some disposal loads will be commingled with building materials, tree limbs, and other debris that are too cross contaminated to bring to the North Milam Compost Facility. The request sought temporary approval to take the flood/storm debris that may contain compostable materials directly to active landfills in the area.

In recognition of these extreme circumstances, the Illinois EPA has issued a 45-day exemption for the three Waste Management facilities from August 11, 2020 through September 24, 2020. Whenever practicable, branches, leaves, and other compostable materials will be removed and taken to the North Milam Compost Facility. The company will also make reasonable efforts to remove any white goods and electronics if found to be present.

Illinois EPA has published a factsheet on Storm, Flood Debris and Disaster Areas for municipalities and residents to outline what can be done to ensure that waste and debris are disposed of in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

More like this: