SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Administrative Citation to the Estate of Brent A. Ludwig and Ludwig Bros., Inc., of Champaign, IL in the amount of $4,500 for alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act. The citation was for allegedly open dumping and open burning general construction or demolition debris and other wastes.

Open dumping and burning of waste is illegal and negatively affects the health and well-being of neighbors and the environment. The release of chemicals to the environment contaminates the soil and can contaminate drinking water and impact wildlife.

Article continues after sponsor message

Administrative Citations for open dumping, open burning, or deposition of general construction or demolition debris carry a fine of $1,500 for each violation on the first occurrence and double that amount for repeated violations. Individuals receiving an Administrative Citation can appeal the citation to the Illinois Pollution Control Board within 35 days of its issuance.

Residents who observe open dumping or open burning can report it to local law enforcement, their local public health department, or the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. More information regarding open dumping, open burning and management of used tires is available on the Illinois EPA’s website at www.epa.illinois.gov.

More like this: