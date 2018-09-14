SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Administrative Citation to J. H. Concrete Construction, Inc., of Quincy, IL in the amount of $7,500 for allegedly open dumping and open burning general construction or demolition debris and other wastes, violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act. Additionally, used tires had been allowed to accumulate water, and chemicals that had leaked onto the ground had not been promptly cleaned up.

Open dumping and burning of waste is illegal and negatively affects the health and well-being of neighbors and the environment. The release of chemicals to the environment contaminates the soil and can contaminate drinking water and impact wildlife. Allowing water to accumulate in used or waste tires is also illegal. Water in tires serves as a prime breeding habitat for disease-carrying mosquitoes, including the Northern House Mosquito, which is a primary carrier of the West Nile Virus. The larvae of other mosquito species that are carriers of encephalitis (Lacrosse, St. Louis, etc.) and possibly Zika Virus have been found in items such as used or waste tires.

Administrative Citations for open dumping, open burning, discharge of waste to water, and allowing used tires to accumulate water carry a fine of $1,500 for each violation on the first occurrence and double that amount for repeated violations. Individuals receiving an Administrative Citation can appeal the citation to the Illinois Pollution Control Board within 35 days of its issuance.

Residents who observe open dumping or open burning can report it to local law enforcement, their local public health department, or the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. More information regarding open dumping, open burning and management of used tires is available on the Illinois EPA’s website at www.epa.illinois.gov.

