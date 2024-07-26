SPRINGFIELD – Macoupin and Montgomery Counties have each received part of a massive grant to replace lead lines from the Illinois Environmental Protection Association.

Illinois EPA Interim Director James Jennings has announced $43,159,886 in funding that is being provided to 17 individual communities to replace lead service lines during the last quarter of State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024.

The City of Carlinville in Macoupin County will receive $458,939 to replace 42 lead service lines, while the City of Hillsboro in Montgomery County will receive $845,910 to replace approximately 74 lead service lines.

The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding for each of these awards is being provided in the form of principal forgiveness, so none of the communities will not have to repay any of the funds awarded.

Cook County, Shelby, Will, Lake, Ogle, Winnebago and Grundy and Will are all other countries that will receive funding.

“We know lead service lines are a major obstacle for community water supplies throughout Illinois,” said Interim Director Jennings. “Illinois EPA is committed to utilizing our State Revolving Fund to maximize funding available to communities to remove the threat of lead in drinking water, while prioritizing disadvantaged communities that would have no other resources to take on this challenge.”

Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes.

Many homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html.

