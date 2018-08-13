SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director Alec Messina announced the completion of used tire removal actions throughout the state. The removal actions are part of the Agency’s efforts to work with units of local government in providing and maintaining a healthy environment by removing used tires from public and abandoned properties.

“By coordinating with local partners, Illinois EPA is able to remove environmental and health hazards from communities throughout the state,” said Director Messina.

In total, 390.40 tons of used tires were collected in June and July through these used tire removal actions:

Boone County, 26.33 tons.

City of DeKalb (DeKalb County), 24.12 tons.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (Lemont), 9.71 tons.

Ogle County, 11.64 tons.

St. Clair County (East St. Louis), 81 tons.

St. Clair County (Washington Park), 37.67 tons.

Stephenson County, 28.82 tons.

Village of Robbins (Cook County), 20.09 tons.

City of Chicago (Grand & Rockwell), 87.01 tons.

City of Chicago (Stoney Island), 32.97 tons.

Winnebago County, 31.04 tons.

Units of local government assist in the coordination of the collections, which allows the Illinois EPA to collect and properly dispose of the waste tires that have been collected from public properties, including roadsides, public parks and abandoned sites. Dumped tires can contaminate air, land and water and serve as habitats for disease-carrying insects, particularly mosquitoes. These collections are especially important in warmer months to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne diseases.

Through the Used Tire Program, used tires are properly disposed of at a registered, commercial used tire processing facility in Illinois. Some tires are retreaded and reused, and others are recycled into a variety of products and uses. The Illinois EPA's Used Tire Program is funded by a $2.50 per tire fee that consumers pay when purchasing tires at retail.

