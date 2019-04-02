SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Acting Director John J. Kim today announced the Agency has scheduled household hazardous waste collections for the spring of 2019. Illinois EPA household hazardous waste collections are held to encourage residents to safely dispose of unused or leftover household products commonly found in homes. Ten collection sites have been confirmed for the spring with an additional four locations being finalized. Details for the additional collections will be announced at a later date.

“As one of our most popular programs, these collections provide residents with the opportunity to safely and properly dispose of hazardous chemicals and potentially dangerous materials found in our homes. This program is made possible with the support and cooperation from our local partners,” said Acting Director Kim. “Residents taking part in this program can help ensure that these hazardous products are disposed of properly to protect the environment.”

The spring 2019 one-day collections are scheduled for:

Article continues after sponsor message

Note: One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the above scheduled Saturdays.

Residents are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes. A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at http://www.epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes/index.

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of household hazardous waste throughout the year:

• Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (Next to Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx

Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

• Rockford, Rock River Reclamation District, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

http://www.knib.org/recycling/green-guide/household-hazardous-waste-site/

Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 815-987-5570

• Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/streets/supp_info/how_it_works.html

Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and

First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-7672

• Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact the Waste Reduction Unit of the Agency at 217-524-3300. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/collections.aspx.

More like this: