SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) reached a key milestone with the final transition of agencies to the Enterprise Resource Planning’s (ERP’s) finance platform. Currently, over 3,200 users across 65 agencies are using the SAP ERP system, with over $65 billion in vouchers processed since the program's inception. The ERP program is driving the state of Illinois towards a modern and integrated IT platform across finance, human capital management, and procurement.

The finance wave concluded with seven agencies going live on ERP including the Department of Human Services (DHS), Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC), Illinois Attorney General (AGO), Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), State Board of Elections (SBE), State Treasurer’s Office (STO) and State Universities Civil Service System (SUCSS). Additionally, several significant enhancements were also implemented.

The completion of the finance phase delivers a comprehensive repository and brings efficiencies through the ability to standardize and integrate core business processes such as accounts payables, accounts receivables, and grants management. The ERP program transitions disparate agency-specific systems, databases, spreadsheets, and paper processes to a single enterprise statewide platform, enabling the state of Illinois to deliver GAAP-compliant financial statements in a timely manner and provide increased transparency and access to financial and procurement information.

“There are numerous benefits for Illinois achieved through the ERP program, such as improving the efficiency of administrative services, consistently delivering financial statements in a timely manner and providing access to complete and accurate information for better insight and decision making,” said Jennifer Ricker, State of Illinois CIO and Acting Secretary of Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT). “I am proud of the hard work of our ERP team to maintain progress with this project during the pandemic, and this achievement would not have been realized without the support of Governor Pritzker and the collaboration of the agencies.”

Moving forward, the ERP Program will now be able to leverage this common platform of financial data to enhance financial reporting and data analytics, as well as more easily identify and implement business process efficiencies.

