Illinois State Police — District 18 Litchfield, announced that Troopers responded to 109 requests for service and/or assistance from the public and 1128 self-initiated incidents during the month of November. These calls included assisting 121 motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 55 traffic crashes throughout the counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. There were no fatal crashes in November.

District 18 officers completed 176 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections resulting in 26 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 45 total alcohol related arrests which include 10 citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In total, 700 citations were issued for FATAL FOUR violations, (10-DUI, 506-Speeding, 146-Occupant Restraint, and 38-Distracted Driving). Troopers also made 49 criminal arrest throughout the month of November.

District 18 personnel presented 9 Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic organizations. Audiences consisted of approximately 117 participants with topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety, Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public safety topics.

District 18 Troopers will be busy during the month of December. In addition to normal patrols, District 18 will be conducting Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols and Driving Under the Influence Patrols. Our goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police Officers are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

