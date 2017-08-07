SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) hosted a Purple Heart Day ceremony at the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda in Springfield today. The ceremony honored all Purple Heart veterans and paid tribute to the Illinois Heroes who lost their lives. Members of the Military Order Purple Heart Hayes-Krell Chapter # 159 participated in the ceremony.

“Today we come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who fought for America’s Freedom,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries. The Purple Heart is awarded in the name of the President of the United States to any member of the Armed Forces of the United States who, while serving under competent authority in any capacity with one of the U.S. Armed Services after April 5, 1917, has been wounded or killed.

Specific examples of services which warrant the Purple Heart include any action against an enemy of the United States; any action with an opposing armed force of a foreign country in which the Armed Forces of the United States are or have been engaged; while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party; as a result of an act of any such enemy of opposing armed forces; or as the result of an act of any hostile foreign force according to US Army regulations.



The Purple Heart differs from most other decorations in that an individual is not "recommended" for the decoration; rather he or she is entitled to it upon meeting specific criteria. A Purple Heart is awarded for the first wound suffered under conditions indicated above, but for each subsequent award an oak leaf cluster or 5/16-inch star is worn in lieu of another medal.

In honor and tribute to all Purple Heart Recipients, the Capitol Grounds in Springfield and the Daley Plaza Fountain will be lit in purple the night of August 7, 2017.

