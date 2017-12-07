SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Springfield Elks Lodge #158 (Lake Springfield), in Springfield. The ceremony honored all Pearl Harbor survivors and paid tribute to the more than 2,400 Americans who lost their lives.

“The service members who fought relentlessly on December 7, 1941 are true heroes,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries. “Today we come together to honor the brave men and women who gave their all during the attack in Pearl Harbor.”

Governor Bruce Rauner also attended the ceremony and offered words of encouragement to the families left behind.

“We are forever indebted to the service members who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and send our heartfelt condolences to their families,” Rauner said. “We pray they find comfort in knowing that their loved ones are heroes, whose lives will be remembered forever, with each wave of the American flag, reminding us of the battles fought and the freedoms earned.”

Rauner proclaimed December 7, 2017, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Illinois and ordered all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly their flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in memory of all the heroes who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and in tribute to all the men and women whose sacrifices made the world safer for liberty and freedom.

Pastor John Temple offered special remarks at the solemn ceremony. Pastor Temple is the nephew of Robert Monroe Temple, a US Navy Seaman First Class who was killed during the Pearl Harbor Attack. Temple served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1970 his rank was Second Class Petty Officer Data Processing Technician. After the Navy, he enjoyed a 20-year career in the IT division of Wetterau Inc. in St. Louis, MO, where he served as Vice President of Employee Relations and Training.

The Ceremony included a special wreath laying in the waters of Lake Springfield by the Interveteran Burial Detail Honor Guard while Taps was being played by Mark Thomas. Lunch for all was provided by the WWII Illinois Veterans Memorial committee.

