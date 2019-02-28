SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) hosted a Desert Storm Remembrance ceremony at the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda in Springfield today. The ceremony honored all Desert Storm veterans and paid tribute to the Illinois Heroes who lost their lives.

“Today we honor the brave men and women who fought for their country during the Gulf War,” said IDVA Acting Director Linda Chapa LaVia.

Governor JB Pritzker also proclaimed February 28, 2019, as Desert Storm Remembrance Day in Illinois in memory of all the heroes who died in the attack on Desert Storm, and in tribute to all the men and women whose sacrifices made the world safer for liberty and freedom.

Author Lance Q. Zedric, Gulf War Era Army Veteran was the keynote speaker. A native of Canton, Illinois, Lance is a noted author, historian, and consultant specializing in the history of U.S. military special operations. He has authored ten books and has had major articles published in VFW, ARMY, Behind the Lines, The Writer, Heartland USA, and other magazines. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Intelligence School, and during his four years in the U.S. Army, served as an intelligence analyst in the Republic of Korea; at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and in support of coalition forces during the Gulf War. He was also a two-time member of the U.S. All-Army Track & Field Team.

The Ceremony included a memorial service for the Illinois Fallen Heroes. Taps was played by Mark Thomas of the Inter Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County & Italian American War Veterans.

