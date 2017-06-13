FOREST PARK, IL - Purple Heart Recipient Mr. Harry Stubbs, Jr. received today the long overdue Combat Action Badge by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at the Veterans Center in Forest Park, IL. The Combat Action Badge is a military badge worn by U.S. Army soldiers. The Badge may be awarded after the date of September 18, 2001 performing duties in an area where hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay is authorized and who is personally present and actively engaging or being engaged by the enemy.

The Badge was awarded by Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Erica Jeffries, who is also the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of Army. “I am honored to present this badge to Mr. Stubbs and thank him for serving this wonderful country,” said Director Jeffries.

SPC Harvey Stubbs is a Purple Heart Recipient who served in the U.S. Army for 3 years before being medically discharged for injuries incurred in combat on November 8, 2005. He was a 19K Cavalry Scout and in the support role as an 11B combat infantry. On the day his convoy hit an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) he was the driver of the up-armored vehicle. His vehicle was severely damaged and he was unconscious and pulled out of the vehicle. While waiting for a helicopter to take him to medical care, he fought to maintain consciousness and exchanged fire with the enemy. It was an upward battle during his recovery, almost losing his foot due to gangrene and shrapnel. He sustained laceration to his right ankle and shrapnel to his left foot. Since he transitioned into civilian life, he and his Service Dog, Wesley, speak to different groups on behalf of ‘War dogs Making It Home’, located in Chicago and where he received his service dog Wesley.

