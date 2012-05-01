ALTON -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a public informational meeting in Alton, on Thursday, May 3, 2012 to discuss a project within the Alton-Godfrey area. The meeting will be held:

May 3, 2012

4 – 7 p.m.

Alton High School

4200 N. Humbert Road

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton, IL

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project to the public, and to receive public input on any existing traffic concerns the public may have. The project involves improved transportation flow, safety and connectivity in Alton and Godfrey, Illinois. Improved connectivity will focus on IL Route 3/IL Route 111 (Homer Adams Parkway) and IL Route 255. Possible alternatives include: no action, an upgrade of existing roadways and connections, or roadways on new alignment with new connections.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues. Representatives from IDOT and their consultants, Amec, Horner & Shifrin, and BLA, will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format; therefore no formal presentation will be made.

Interested persons may comment for the record in writing; a comment form will be provided at the meeting. Comments may also be mailed or faxed to IDOT or e-mailed to Karen.Geldert@illinois.gov on or before May 17, 2012. Telephone comments may also be made by May 17, 2012, by calling Karen Geldert at (618) 346-3157.

The meeting site is accessible to disabled persons. If special accommodations are needed, please notify the IDOT district office at least three (3) days before the meeting so arrangements can be made. Special needs or requests can be made by telephone at 618-346-3157; by fax at 618-346-3119; by teletypewriter (TDD) at 888-642-3449; or by voice users at 800-526-0857.

More like this: