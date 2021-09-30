CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is inviting taxpayers to explore its redesigned website; tax.illinois.gov. The modernized website features intuitive drop-down menus, a virtual assistant to help with questions, and Google Translate to provide information in seven of the most used languages.

“We continually work to improve our website for businesses, tax professionals, and the public,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “We believe the new design will greatly improve user experience by providing website visitors with quick, relevant information as efficiently as possible.”

Visitors to IDOR’s new homepage will find information arranged with the user experience in mind. The new drop-down menus were designed using website visitor statistics, while other resources are populated in real-time to provide visitors with immediate access to some of the most current inquired about issues, saving them time. The Google Translate feature provides website translations in Chinese, Filipino, French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish.

In addition to a revamped website, IDOR’s free online management program, MyTax Illinois, has also been streamlined. MyTax Illinois offers a centralized location for individuals and businesses to register for taxes, file returns, make payments, and manage their accounts.

Improvements to MyTax Illinois now allows users to more easily find accounts and items they are searching for, provide direct access to the most-used functions, and also provide a mobile-friendly, snap-to-fit, screen design that can be used on any electronic device.

In an effort to increase awareness, IDOR also recently launched a web-based e-mail/SMS text subscription service that allows the public to subscribe to news and information from the department. Subscribers can select topics of interest to ensure they are receiving information most important to them.

“This new IDOR subscription email service increases our ability to communicate efficiently with our intended audience while reducing the use of more costly forms of communication,” Director Harris explained. “It has proven to be a very cost-effective measure and has allowed us to provide important information in a timely manner.”

Taxpayers who wish to sign up for the news subscription service can do so by visiting IDOR’s website: tax.illinois.gov.

