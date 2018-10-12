SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has received information of another individual who has been clinically diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), bringing the total number of suspected cases in Illinois to 10. All 10 suspected cases are among children in northern Illinois. IDPH continues to work with health care providers to collect necessary information to send to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC will review the information to confirm if the case will be classified as AFM.

The underlying cause(s) of AMF is not known. CDC has been actively investigating AFM and continues to receive information about suspected AFM cases.

More information about AFM, its causes, signs and symptoms, and treatment can be found on the IDPH website under diseases and conditions. Additional information on AFM can be found on the CDC website. Any further updates on the number of suspected cases will be posted on the IDPH website.

