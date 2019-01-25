SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Fourth Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between October-December 2018. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

Admiral at the Lake, a 36-bed skilled care facility located at 933 West Foster Avenue in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident.

Alden Terrace of McHenry, a 316-bed skilled care facility located at 803 Royal Drive in McHenry, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide care prior to improper discharge.

Alden Town Manor, a 249-bed skilled care facility located at 6120 West Ogden in Cicero, was fined $25,000 for failure to monitor materials and equipment used by a resident to leave the facility, and for not using equipment according to the manufacture’s recommendations.

Alpine Fireside, a 99-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 3650 North Alpine Road in Rockford, was fined $12,500 for failure to follow a physician’s orders.

Clark Manor, a 267-bed skilled care facility located at 7433 North Clark Street in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to protect and prevent the physical assault of a resident.

Evenglow Lodge, a 214-bed skilled and shelter care facility located at 215 East Washington in Pontiac, was fined $25,000 for failure to inform the physician of a resident’s increase in possible infection symptoms and failure to protect the physical privacy of residents.

Generations at Applewood, a 115-bed skilled care facility located at 21020 Kostner Avenue in Matteson, was fined $50,000 for two “A” violations for failure to provide adequate staff, and failure to provide physician ordered dosing and monitoring of medication.

Granite Nursing, an 86-bed skilled care facility located at 3500 Century Drive in Granite City, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure oxygen therapy and saturation monitoring were provided as prescribed, as well as $4,400 for two “B” violations for failure to provide supervision, safe transfers, a fall prevention plan, and appropriate catheter care.

Holy Family Villa, a 129-bed skilled care facility located at 12220 South Will Cook Road in Palos Park, was fine $25,000 for failure to follow its Falls Policy and have appropriate interventions in place.

Lewis Memorial Christian Village, a 171-bed skilled care facility located at 3400 West Washington in Springfield, was fined $25,000 for failure to prevent injury from a fall.

Manor Court of Clinton, a 134-bed skilled care facility located at 1 Park Lane West in Clinton, was fined $25,000 for failure to complete and document weekly skin assessments and implement pressure relieving methods to prevent pressure ulcers.

Mosaic of Lakeshore, a 313-bed skilled care facility located at 7200 North Sheridan Road in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to monitor and supervise two resident to prevent elopement, follow the fall care plan and fall management policy of a resident, and implement fall interventions. The facility was also fined $2,200 for a “B” violation for failure to follow its pain assessment and medication management policies.

Newman Rehab and Health Care Center, a 60-bed skilled care facility located at 418 South Memorial Park Road in Newman, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide nutritional interventions and treatment to promote pressure ulcer healing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Presence at St. Joseph Center, a 124-bed skilled care facility located at 659 East Jefferson Street in Freeport, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure pain management was provided.

Presence Villa Franciscan, a 154-bed skilled care facility located at 210 North Springfield Avenue in Joliet, was fined $25,000 for failure to complete initial and weekly wound assessments, and to identify deterioration and infection of a post-surgical wound.

River North of Bradley, a 120-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 650 North Kinzie in Bradley, was fined $27,700 for an “A”, two “B”, and one “C” violation for failure to ensure a resident received restorative services, to ensure a gait belt was used with transfers and ambulation, to ensure a resident dependent on enteral nutrition received the prescribed feeding, to reposition a resident with a facility-acquired pressure injury, and to investigate an alarming door.

Rochelle Rehab, a 50-bed skilled care facility located at 900 North Third Street in Rochelle, was fined $25,000 for failure to identify areas of heel pressure prior to opening wounds, to assess areas of injury, to implement a care plan with pressure relief, and to provide transportation to the wound doctor.

Rosewood Care Center of Alton, a 180-bed skilled care facility located at 3490 Humbert Road in Alton, was fined $25,000 for failure to identify, asses, monitor, and treat pressure ulcers.

Shultz House, a 16-bed intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located at 340 Bryan Avenue in Danville, was fined $6,250 for failure to implement their policy to prevent neglect.

Springs at Crystal Lake, a 97-bed skilled care facility located at 1000 East Brighton in Crystal Lake, was fined $25,000 for failure to implement pressure relieving interventions, to provide wound care in a manner to prevent cross contamination, and to keep a resident’s skin form biological irritant exposure.

Swansea Rehab and Health Care Center, a 94-bed skilled care facility located at 1405 North Second Street in Swansea, was fined with $25,000 for failure to provide care according to accepted standards of practice.

Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care, a 202-bed skilled care facility located at 2220 State Street in Pekin, was fined $27,200 for an “A” and “B” violation for failure to provide range of motion exercises to residents with functional limitations.

Uptown Health Center, a 310-bed skilled care facility located at 4920 North Kenmore in Chicago, was fined $50,000 for two “A” violations for failure to document, monitor, and provide goods to residents for activities of daily living, and to follow its use of mechanical lift policy.

Village at Victory Lakes, a 120-bed skilled care facility located at 1055 East Grand Avenue in Lindenhurst, was fined $25,000 for failure to safely reposition a resident during personal care.

West Suburban Nursing and Rehab Center, a 259-bed skilled care facility located at 311 Edgewater Drive in Bloomingdale, was fined $25,000 for failure to initiate cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, to ensure staff was knowledgeable and competent at assessing cardio/respiratory distress, and to have equipment ordered by a physician for a newly admitted resident.

Westminster Village, a 78-bed skilled care facility located a 2025 East Lincoln Street in Bloomington, was fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a unit, to communicate an increase in exit-seeking behaviors, to ensure a door alarm sounded, and to develop a care plan for wandering/exit seeking behaviors.

White Hall Nursing and Rehab Center, a 119-bed skilled care facility located at 620 West Bridgeport Street in White Hall, was fined $25,000 for failure to develop/implement effective care plans to prevent falls, to ensure safety devices were in place, and to provide adequate supervision for safe transfers.

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, a 116-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 515 North Main in Sandwich, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess and manage bowel status and movement protocol, and to assess a resident’s meal and fluid intake and output. The facility was also fined $2,200 for a “B” violation for failure to identify areas of pressure before deterioration, and to follow their policy and procedure for dressing changes.

